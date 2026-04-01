Iran War LIVE Updates: Deal or not, US will be out of Iran soon, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said, the US will pull out of the Middle East war in 2-3 weeks (AP Photo).

Middle East war LIVE Updates: As the war involving the United States, Iran and Israel intensifies, signals from Washington suggest a potential shift in war objectives even as tensions on the ground continue to escalate across multiple fronts. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran doesn’t have to agree to a deal for the US attacks to end and that the US military will pull out of the Middle East in two-three weeks. However, he asserted that the US might destroy key Iranian infrastructure before exiting the region.

Tehran has, meanwhile, issued a sharp warning, saying any strike on its territory or infrastructure would trigger multiple retaliatory attacks. The situation has been further inflamed by a statement from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which said it would begin targeting US-linked companies operating in the region from April 1.

Story continues below this ad The list includes major global firms such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing, with the group threatening action against their regional operations. Meanwhile, China and Pakistan have come up with a five-point initiative for “restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East Region”. US’ shift in objectives: Trump has indicated he may be open to ending the conflict even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, after advisers assessed that a full-scale effort to reopen the crucial shipping corridor could extend the war well beyond the initially anticipated four-to-six-week timeframe. Trump has simultaneously escalated his rhetoric, warning that Washington could target Iran’s oil and energy infrastructure, including major export hubs, if the strait is not reopened. He also urged allies facing fuel shortages to secure their own supplies, signalling a possible pullback from direct US intervention in safeguarding shipping lanes. Israel on the war: On the battlefield, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign has moved “beyond the halfway point” in achieving its objectives, citing damage inflicted on Iran’s military, industrial and nuclear capabilities, though he did not specify a timeline for the conflict’s end. Strikes have continued, including reported explosions in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, home to a key nuclear facility. The human and regional toll continues to mount. More than 3,000 people have reportedly been killed across the Middle East, including over 1,900 in Iran, at least 1,200 in Lebanon and 19 in Israel. Thirteen US service members have also been killed, with two additional non-combat deaths reported. Live Updates Apr 1, 2026 08:03 AM IST Iran War LIVE Updates: Deal or not, US will be out of Iran soon, says Trump US President Donald Trump said Washington could halt its military campaign against Iran within a matter of weeks, signalling that a negotiated deal with Tehran is not essential for ending the conflict. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump indicated a possible timeline for withdrawal, saying the United States would be "leaving very soon," potentially within two to three weeks, reported BBC. When asked whether diplomacy was a prerequisite to stopping hostilities, Trump dismissed the idea. He said Iran was not required to strike any agreement with him for the war to come to an end. Earlier, Trump took aim at European allies, posting on Truth Social that countries such as the United Kingdom, facing jet fuel shortages due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, should "build up some delayed courage" and go there to "just take it." Apr 1, 2026 07:35 AM IST Iran War LIVE Updates: Pakistan, China issue five-point peace plan for Middle East In a statement issued on Tuesday, Pakistan and China have outline a five-point peace initiative. The statement signed by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Deputy Prime Minister-cum-Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar outlined the following points for the initiative: I. Immediate Cessation of Hostilities: China and Pakistan call for immediate cessation of hostilities and utmost efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading. Humanitarian assistance must be allowed to all war-affected areas. II. Start of peace talks as soon as possible. Sovereignty, territorial integrity, national independence and security of Iran and the Gulf states should be safeguarded. Dialogue and diplomacy is the only viable option to resolve conflicts. China and Pakistan support the relevant parties in initiating talks, with all parties committing to peaceful resolution of disputes, and refraining from the use or the threat of use of force during peace talks. III. Security of nonmilitary targets. The principle of protecting civilians in military conflict should be observed. China and Pakistan call on parties to the conflict to immediately stop attacks on civilians and nonmilitary targets, and fully adhere to International Humanitarian Law (IHL), and stop attacking important infrastructure, including energy, desalination and power facilities, and peaceful nuclear infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants. IV. Security of shipping lanes. The Strait of Hormuz, together with its adjacent waters, is an important global shipping route for goods and energy. China and Pakistan call on the parties to protect the security of ships and crew members stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, allow the early and safe passage of civilian and commercial ships, and restore normal passage through the Strait as soon as possible. V. Primacy of the United Nations Charter. China and Pakistan call for efforts to practice true multilateralism, to jointly strengthen the primacy of the U.N., and to support the conclusion of an agreement for establishing a comprehensive peace framework and realizing lasting peace based on the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and international law. Apr 1, 2026 07:30 AM IST Iran War LIVE Updates: Tehran threatens to strike US tech, aviation giants in Middle East Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned it would begin targeting US-linked companies operating across the region from April 1, in response to recent strikes on Tehran, according to state media reports. A total of 18 firms have been named in the warning, including major global players such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing, Reuters reported. In its statement, the IRGC said these companies would face retaliatory action, adding that their regional operations could be hit for every “terror act” carried out inside Iran. The group specified that the threats would take effect from 8 PM Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1.

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