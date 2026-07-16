Iran says US military strikes near children’s cancer hospital, forcing chaotic emergency evacuation of 211 patients

US strike near Ahvaz cancer hospital forced the evacuation of 211 child patients undergoing treatment amid escalating military tensions between Iran and the US.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 08:33 PM IST
US IRAN WAR, cancer hospital tehranAccording to the hospital director, Reza Bazar, the US military attacks on Ahvaz city put the hospital out of service. (Photo: X/ @IRIMFA_SPOX)
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Iran has accused the United States of striking near a children’s cancer hospital in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, forcing the evacuation of more than 200 young patients.

Hospital director Reza Bazar claimed that the US military attacks on Ahvaz city put the hospital out of service, Al Jazeera reported, citing Tehran’s Fars news agency. There were no reports of casualties in the bombing.

Official condemnation compares strike to medical site warfare

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei called the US military strikes near the children’s cancer hospital “barbaric”, adding that it “caused severe suffering and anxiety” among hospitalised children.

Baqaei added, “This barbaric attack, reminiscent of Israel’s atrocities against healthcare facilities, caused severe suffering and anxiety among the hospitalised children and forced the emergency evacuation of 211 patients undergoing chemotherapy.”

Critical oncology units disrupted by heavy bombardment

A staff member of the hospital told Al Jazeera that “These are special patients, including cancer patients, who are hospitalised here. Unfortunately, the area around here has been bombed heavily. Some of the patients [were] on oxygen and ventilators.”

Cross-border exchanges dismantle temporary security deals.

The development comes as the US and Iran continued to exchange fire, with the American military hitting a ship it accused of trying to breach the Iranian naval blockade.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Washington’s allies in the Gulf region and threatened to escalate its attacks further.

The renewed conflict between Washington and Tehran over asserting control and imposing a fee for transiting the Strait of Hormuz has shredded the chances of holding an interim peace deal signed between the two countries last month, and threatens that the region could fall back into an all-out war, which started after the US-Israel joint attack against Iran on February 28.

Pentagon expands air campaign to northern capital limits

Expanding the scope of targets in the fresh round of hostilities, the US military’s strikes reached into areas around Iran’s capital, Tehran, for the first time.

Tehran had effectively shut the strait after US-Israel joint strikes against the Islamic Republic began in February, and it jolted the oil and gas supply across the globe since the strategic waterway is used to ship 20 per cent of global energy supplies.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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