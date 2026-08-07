Why Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey just signed a new defence pact

From left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (AP PHOTO)

Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed a trilateral defence agreement in Jeddah on Friday, creating a new regional security partnership as the Iran conflict reshapes alliances across the Middle East, news agency Reuters reported.

The agreement comes amid heightened tensions after the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran exposed Gulf security vulnerabilities and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. While the pact further strengthens cooperation among the three major Sunni Muslim powers, there was no immediate clarity on what commitments each country would make.

Turkey is a NATO member, while Saudi Arabia is a US ally, one of the world’s largest oil exporters and the strongest Gulf state. Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed Muslim country.