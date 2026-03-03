Middle East jitters drag Gulf markets; energy shares lift Saudi

Most Gulf stock markets fell on Tuesday, with the Qatar benchmark extending its decline after the country halted liquefied natural gas production amid an escalating air war in the region. Israel broadened its campaign with new strikes on Iran and Hezbollah, while Tehran launched missiles and drones toward Israel, several Gulf states and a British air base in Cyprus, raising concerns of a prolonged ⁠conflict.

Qatar’s ​state-owned QatarEnergy, 82% of whose clients are in Asia, was set to declare force majeure on its LNG shipments after Iranian drone attacks on facilities in the sprawling Ras Laffan complex.

Qatar’s benchmark index traded 0.9% lower, pressured by a 2.5% drop in Qatar Islamic Bank. The country condemned Iranian ​attacks ​on its territory and said, in a letter to the ⁠U.N. Secretary-General and the president of the Security Council on Monday, that it reserved the right to retaliate.