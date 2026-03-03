Middle-East flight status: Airports partially reopen; some services resume in Dubai as first Air India flight lands in Delhi

Flight operations across the United Arab Emirates are gradually resuming after days of widespread disruption triggered by regional airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that airports across the UAE have begun phased restoration of services to assist stranded passengers, while cautioning travellers not to head to airports unless directly contacted by their airlines with confirmed flight details.

Amid this partial reopening, Air India operated the first Indian carrier flight from Dubai to New Delhi on Tuesday. Flight AI916D arrived in the national capital with 149 passengers and eight operating crew members onboard.

In a post on X, the airline said: “We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.” The airline also thanked the Government of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and local authorities in Dubai for facilitating the operation.

— Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) March 3, 2026

Limited operations at Dubai airports

Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) resumed limited operations on March 2.

As limited flight operations resume at DXB and DWC, here are answers to some common questions we’re receiving 👇 1️⃣ Should I travel to the airport if my airline has not confirmed my flight?

— DXB (@DXB) March 3, 2026

Emirates and flydubai are operating select flights, prioritising passengers with earlier bookings. Rebooked travellers are being contacted directly by the airlines. Dubai International, which typically handles more than 1,000 flights daily, had remained shut for four consecutive days during the peak of the disruption, significantly impacting global connectivity.

Abu Dhabi flights suspended until March 4 afternoon

Operations at Zayed International Airport (AUH) have partially resumed. However, all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 2 pm UAE time on Wednesday, March 4.

— Gulf Air (@GulfAir) March 3, 2026

Etihad Airways confirmed that its scheduled flights are suspended until the same time. Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted directly by the airline. Passengers have been encouraged to check flight status at etihad.com, update contact details, and use rebooking or refund options where necessary. Tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, with travel dates up to March 7 may be rebooked free of charge on Etihad-operated flights until March 18. Refund requests can be made online or through travel agents.

Sharjah airport and Air Arabia update

Sharjah Airport Authority announced the limited resumption of flights at Sharjah International Airport starting Tuesday night under a defined operational schedule, stressing that safety and smooth service remain top priorities.

— Etihad Airways (@etihad) March 3, 2026

Air Arabia has temporarily suspended all flights to and from the UAE until 3 pm UAE time on March 4, 2026. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq remain suspended until March 5 due to ongoing regional disruptions. Limited services may operate subject to operational and safety approvals, and affected passengers will be contacted directly. Those not confirmed on operating flights have been advised not to travel to the airport and to check the airline’s website for updates.

International cancellations and price surge

Air France has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh until March 5, 2026, citing security concerns at the destinations. Passengers departing within 24 hours are being contacted regarding rebooking options.

The closure of major Gulf hubs has sharply reduced capacity on high-demand routes between Asia and Europe, causing airfares to surge and many popular routes to be booked out for days.

Australia’s Flight Centre Travel Group reported a 75 per cent increase in calls to its stores and emergency assistance lines since the crisis began, Reuters reported. Global Managing Director Andrew Stark said teams are working around the clock to assist customers. “Australians are very resilient and are already rebooking flights to the UK/Europe via alternative routes via China, Singapore, and other Asian hubs, as well as North America via hubs such as Houston,” he said.

Special flights by Indian carriers

Indian airlines have launched additional services from the Middle East to bring stranded passengers home.

IndiGo is operating 10 flights from Jeddah to India on Tuesday.

SpiceJet is operating four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi, including two services to Mumbai. The airline will also resume scheduled flights between Fujairah and Delhi/Mumbai from March 4 to restore connectivity.

On Monday, about 357 flights were cancelled before operations gradually resumed by evening. The Indian government continues to coordinate with airlines, airports, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe restoration of services and additional capacity for stranded passengers.

Authorities across the UAE have reiterated that operations will proceed only once all safety standards are fully met, urging travellers to rely on official airline and airport channels for real-time updates.