Middle East flight disruptions continue; Air India, Etihad Airways ramp up operations

Flight operations continue to remain disrupted in the Middle East amid the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran. Key routes are severely impacted as the war enters its 34th day today. Airlines like IndiGo and Emirates have resumed partial operations in regional airspace in West Asia.

IndiGo informed on Thursday, in a post by X that the airline would continue operating select flights in the Middle East. However, the carrier urged passengers to check flight status as the situation remains tense.

Air India announced that Air India and Air India Express will together operate 34 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on April 2, 2026.

All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.

This includes 18 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.

#ImportantUpdate Air India and Air India Express will together operate 34 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 02 April 2026. To know more: https://t.co/Htty4BZbda — Air India (@airindia) April 1, 2026

Emirates resumes flights, Etihad Airways operating in 80 destinations

The UAE’s leading airline Emirates has resumed flight operations in Dubai. The airline has requested passengers to check the flight status and schedule beforehand. In its travel advisory, the airline stated that customers booked to travel between February 28 and April 30 can either rebook a flight till June 15 or avail refund for their flight in case of delay or cancellation.

Booked to travel with Emirates between 28 February and 30 April, 2026? If your flight has been disrupted, or if you just wish to change your travel plans, you have the following options: ✈️ Rebook on an alternate flight – You can rebook on another flight to your intended… pic.twitter.com/T3PFdL34kl — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 30, 2026

Etihad Airways is currently operating between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

Qatar Airways says passengers can rebook flights till October 31

Qatar Airways has issued a revised schedule for flight operations in the Middle East. The airline informed that flights to and from Doha will continue to operate. The airline also issued an advisory for passengers informing that flights can be rebooked till 31 October.

Qatar Airways Further Rebuilds Flight Schedules Qatar Airways has published its latest revised schedule, reflecting the gradual increase in flights to and from Doha reaching more than 120 destinations by mid-May 2026, across Qatar Airways’ global network. All flights to and… pic.twitter.com/1OXobmKNzO — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) April 1, 2026

Trump warns Iran of ‘hitting harder’ in next two weeks

President Donald Trump, on April 2 while addressing the White House, said that the US forces will keep hitting Iran “very hard” in the next two or three weeks and bring the country “back to the Stone Ages,” even as he touted the success of US operations and argued that all of Washington’s objectives have so far been met or exceeded.

Trump said Iran would continue to face a barrage of attacks in the short term.

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“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks,” Trump said. “We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.”

Global airlines have cancelled their flights to Tel Aviv for the next couple of months. The current round of conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28 with the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.