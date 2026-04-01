Middle East Crisis Live Updates: Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Iranian drones as war enters day 33

Middle East War News Today Live Updates: Saudi Arabia intercepts and destroys two drones in recent hours, with Defence Ministry confirming the action amid heightened regional security concerns.

Written by: Navya Beri, Abhishek Chakraborty
2 min readUpdated: Apr 1, 2026 08:55 AM IST
The UAE air defences engaged 8 Ballistic missiles and 4 Cruise missiles and 36 UAV's launched from Iran on MondayThe UAE air defences engaged 8 Ballistic missiles and 4 Cruise missiles and 36 UAV's launched from Iran on Monday (Photo/AP)
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Middle East Crisis Live Updates: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence intercepted and destroyed two drones during the past hour, said spokesperson Turki Al-Malki. “The official spokesperson for Ministry_of_Defense: Interception and destruction of two drones during the past hours,” said the post on ministry’s official X handle.

UAE bars Iranians from entry, transit: The United Arab Emirates has suspended entry and transit for Iranian nationals as conflict escalates, with major airlines confirming restrictions. The flight carriers Emirates and Etihad, and lower-cost airline FlyDubai, made the announcement on their websites.

UAE air defences engage 8 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles: The UAE air defences engaged eight Ballistic missiles and 4 Cruise missiles and 36 UAV’s launched from Iran on Monday (Mar 31). Since the beginning of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 433 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 1,977 UAVs.

Attacks kill 10, injures 188: The Iranian attacks in UAE have so far killed two members of the armed forces, as well as 8 individuals of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.A total of 188 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

Abhishek Chakraborty
Abhishek Chakraborty
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Abhishek Chakraborty is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express in Delhi, working at the intersection of digital-first journalism, editorial decision-making, and audience engagement. He is closely involved in shaping and commissioning stories for the digital platform, with a focus on breaking news, explanatory journalism, and sharp, reader-oriented presentation. His work spans editorial planning, real-time news judgment, headline optimisation, and platform strategy, including search and social distribution. He has a strong interest in the evolution of news consumption in the digital ecosystem. He is particularly interested in how national newsrooms adapt to platform-led distribution models, data-informed editorial choices, and the balance between speed, depth, and credibility in digital-first journalism. His core interest areas are business, science, and political news. Education and interest areas: Abhishek holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science and a graduate degree in Journalism. His academic grounding informs his reportage and editing, particularly on politics, governance, and public policy. He is interested in the future of digital journalism, newsroom transformation, and the evolving relationship between technology, platforms, and public discourse. Abhishek hails from Assam's Guwahati and is proficient in English, Bengali, Assamese and Hindi. When not in the newsroom, Abhishek can be found exploring food trails around Delhi and Northeast India. In his leisure, Abhishek likes to go on long drives or bike rides, play cricket and games, and explore historical places. Work experience: Abhishek has over 11 years of experience at The Times of India, The Quint, India Today, ABP Network, and now, at The Indian Express. ... Read More

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