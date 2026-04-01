Middle East Crisis Live Updates: Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Iranian drones as war enters day 33

Middle East Crisis Live Updates: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence intercepted and destroyed two drones during the past hour, said spokesperson Turki Al-Malki. “The official spokesperson for Ministry_of_Defense: Interception and destruction of two drones during the past hours,” said the post on ministry’s official X handle.

UAE bars Iranians from entry, transit: The United Arab Emirates has suspended entry and transit for Iranian nationals as conflict escalates, with major airlines confirming restrictions. The flight carriers Emirates and Etihad, and lower-cost airline FlyDubai, made the announcement on their websites.

UAE air defences engage 8 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles: The UAE air defences engaged eight Ballistic missiles and 4 Cruise missiles and 36 UAV’s launched from Iran on Monday (Mar 31). Since the beginning of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 433 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 1,977 UAVs.