Middle East crisis: IndiGo resumes Dubai flights; Etihad, Qatar Airways to continue limited ops

The situation in the Middle East has grown increasingly tense since the conflict began 20 days ago. The ongoing turmoil has made conditions in the Gulf region unpredictable, significantly affecting air travel. Thousands of passengers remain stranded as airlines cancel flights or operate limited services.

Air India and Air India Express

Air India and Air India Express have announced that they will together operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 19, 2026.

Both airlines will continue their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat on this date. There will be a total of 16 flights between India and Jeddah. Air India will operate one return flight each from Delhi and Mumbai. Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kozhikode.

Air India Express will also operate six scheduled flights to and from Muscat. These flights will include services from Delhi, Kozhikode, and Mumbai.

#ImportantUpdate Air India and Air India Express will together operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 19 March 2026. To know more: https://t.co/wqvjmt5Y1b — Air India (@airindia) March 18, 2026

In addition, Air India will operate two scheduled flights to and from Riyadh from Delhi.

Apart from the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 30 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These flights will depend on the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time of operation.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – Delhi

Air India Express – Delhi Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Mangalore, Mumbai Al Ain No No – Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Kozhikode, Mumbai Salalah No No – Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Delhi, Mumbai

Air India Express – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kozhikode Riyadh Yes Yes Air India – Delhi

Air India Express – Kozhikode Dammam No No – Bahrain Bahrain No No – Qatar Doha No No – Kuwait Kuwait No No – Israel Tel Aviv No No –

Air India said that its flights to Europe and North America are operating normally through safe alternative routings.

The airlines have advised passengers who need to rebook or cancel their tickets to submit their requests through the Air India website. For assistance, passengers can contact the airline’s 24×7 customer support at +91-11-69329333 or +91-11-69329999.

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Air India Express also said that passengers departing from any station in the United Arab Emirates can rebook their flights without additional charges on the airline’s extra commercial services operating from UAE cities to destinations across India.

IndiGo

IndiGo said flight operations to and from Dubai have resumed with effect from 4 pm (DXB local time) on March 18 following latest updates from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Travel Advisory Following the latest update from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, flight operations to and from Dubai have resumed with effect from 1600 hrs (DXB local time) on 18 March 2026. As part of ongoing efforts to reunite customers with their loved ones, flights… pic.twitter.com/bEl5FidhiA — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 18, 2026

The airlines advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Emirates

Emirates announced it is operating reduced flights due to the partial reopening of regional airspace. No new flight details have been released for Thursday, March 19.

In its travel advisory, the airline stated that customers booked to travel between February 28 and April 15, 2026, can either rebook on an alternate flight or request a refund.

Booked to travel with Emirates between 28 February and 15 April, 2026? If your flight has been disrupted, or if you just wish to change your travel plans, you have the following options: ✈️ Rebook on an alternate flight – You can rebook on another flight to your intended… pic.twitter.com/o5GUpMksXT — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 17, 2026

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and monitor their email for updates regarding schedule changes.

Etihad Airways

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In its latest advisory (March 7), Etihad Airways said it is operating a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and several key destinations.

The airline said priority will be given to passengers holding existing bookings and advised travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The following destinations are scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi between March 6 and March 19:

Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Denpasar (Bali), Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Malé, Manchester, Manila, Medina, Melbourne, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York (JFK), Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Seychelles, Singapore, St Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington and Zurich.

Etihad to resume limited flight schedule from 6 March Etihad will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from 6 March 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations. Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as… pic.twitter.com/GNiAWjmmY2 — Etihad Airways (@etihad) March 6, 2026

Qatar Airways

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Qatar Airways is operating a limited number of flights between March 18 and March 19, 2026, to and from Doha.

“A limited schedule of passenger flights to/from Doha (DOH) are available to book via the Qatar Airways website, and mobile app,” the airlines said in its advisory.

The airlines added that since these flights are operating within a limited safe corridor defined by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, the number of flights that operate each day will be limited.

Qatar Airways is operating a limited number of flights from 18 March to 28 March 2026. These destinations are now open for booking to all passengers on our website, app or through travel agents. We offer two simple ways to manage your travel plans right from the Qatar Airways… pic.twitter.com/oW5ydw4djS — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 17, 2026

“Passengers departing from Hamad International Airport (DOH) are kindly requested not to arrive earlier than 4 hours before their scheduled departure time. Only passengers with a confirmed booking should travel to the airport. We recommend checking your flight status via the Qatar Airways website or mobile app before departure,” the airlines added.

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific has cancelled all flights to and from Dubai until April 30, 2026, the airlines said in its latest travel advisory.

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The airlines urged passengers affected by this change to check the latest status of their booking via Manage Booking.

Those who booked via travel agents should contact them directly for rebooking or refunds, while customers who booked directly with the airline can reach out to customer support for assistance, the airlines added.