Video: Lebanese TV host cuts short Sunni scholar after he asks her to shut up

Lebanese TV host Rima Karaki on Monday cut short her guest after the Sunni scholar asked her to “Shut Up” during an interview.

“Just a second. Either there is mutual respect or the conversation is over,” said Karaki after Hani Al-Seba’i, a Sunni scholar, said, “It is beneath me to be interviewed by you. You are a woman who…”, immediately before he was cut off.

The argument started when, during the interview, which was on the issue of Christians joining Islamic groups, Karaki, due to time restrictions, asked Al-Seba’i to cut short his elaborate account of history.

(video loading…)

