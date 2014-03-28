Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Libya releases video of Muammar Gaddafi’s son apologising

The Libyan government is preparing to prosecute al-Saadi for his role in suppressing uprising against Gaddafi's rule.

By: Press Trust of India | Tripoli | Published: March 28, 2014 7:52:18 pm
al-Saadi Gaddafi gets his head shaved in the Tripoli prison. (Reuters) al-Saadi Gaddafi gets his head shaved in the Tripoli prison. (Reuters)
Libyan state TV has aired footage showing one of late dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s sons jailed in Libya apologising to the nation and asking for forgiveness.

Prison authorities said the video, broadcast late yesterday, is in response to “rumours” that al-Saadi Gaddafi is being tortured in custody.

Al-Saadi was extradited to Libya earlier this month from Niger, where he had taken refuge as his father’s regime crumbled in 2011.

The Libyan government is preparing to prosecute him for his alleged role in trying to suppress the uprising against Gaddafi’s rule.

In the video, al-Saadi is seen wearing blue prison uniform, sitting in what looks like an office. He says he is sorry for the “harm and disturbances”, without elaborating,and says he is being treated well in prison.

