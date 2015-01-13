Bodies of 4 Jewish Paris attack victims arrive in Israel

French Israelis hold signs with pictures of French Jewish victims of last week’s attack on a Paris Kosher supermarket with writing that reads, “I Am Charlie” and “I am dead because I am Jewish” prior to a prayer at a French synagogue, in the port city of Ashdod, Israel, Monday, Jan. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

The bodies of four Jewish victims of a Paris terror attack on a kosher supermarket have arrived in Israel for burial.

The bodies were brought by plane that landed early Tuesday morning at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport outside of Tel Aviv. The burial was to take place later in the day at a Jerusalem cemetery.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other public figures are to attend the ceremony.

The four were killed in the hostage standoff on Friday at a kosher supermarket in Paris. They are among 17 people who died in a wave of terror attacks carried out last week by militants claiming allegiance to al-Qaida and the Islamic State extremist groups.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App