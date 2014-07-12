Arab foreign ministers to meet Monday on Gaza: diplomat

The escalating conflict between Hamas militants in Gaza and Israel has already killed more than 120 Palestinians. ( Source: Reuters ) The escalating conflict between Hamas militants in Gaza and Israel has already killed more than 120 Palestinians. ( Source: Reuters )

Arab foreign ministers are to meet in Cairo on Monday to discuss the escalating conflict between Hamas militants in Gaza and Israel which has already killed more than 120 Palestinians, a diplomat said.

Kuwait, which holds the rotating leadership of the Arab League headquartered in the Egyptian capital, had demanded the “urgent” meeting, the diplomat told AFP today.

There has been no coordinated Arab response to the conflict which erupted on Tuesday when Israel launched waves of air strikes against Gaza aimed at halting rocket fire across the border.

Egypt, the traditional broker in Israeli-Hamas conflicts, said on Friday its efforts to halt violence in the Gaza Strip had met with “stubbornness”. But it is seen as having taken a step back from the latest round of fighting.

Its new government has been opposed to Hamas, the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood which the military ousted from power last year.

