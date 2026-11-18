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Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has praised former chief executive of Nvidia Jensen Huang, describing him as a “singular person” who has contributed significantly to the tech industry. Nadella, however, held back from calling for Huang’s reinstatement to the semiconductor firm’s top job.
Nvidia rules out Huang’s return as CEO
The development comes as Nvidia board Chairman Harvey Jones opened a conference call with investors on Tuesday during their scheduled quarterly results announcement and said the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip maker would not re-hire Huang as CEO and would also not take any questions related to his departure from the company.
During Microsoft’s Ignite conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nadella spoke about Huang and said, “I just want to give him space for what he needs to do there, and it’s not up to me. It’s up to the Nvidia board to decide what happens next.”
Nadella added that he has worked with the Nvidia co-founder for a long time and that he had “all the admiration and respect for what Jensen has done for this industry, and what he’s done for Nvidia.”
Why Nadella stopped short of backing Huang’s return
Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and is the fourth-largest investor in the company, owning about a 3.56% stake, resigned as the CEO last week after revelations of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former top executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing firm, whom the US intelligence agencies suspect of being a Chinese ‘spy’.
Microsoft is one of the major buyers of Nvidia chips, and the two companies have had a longstanding relationship. Notably, Nadella appeared alongside Jensen Huang at a Microsoft Windows event last month, Fortune magazine reported.
US intelligence agencies probe Alice Huang’s alleged China links
The US intelligence agencies are still trying to determine whether Alice Huang, who reportedly had a close relationship with Jensen, had ties to China’s Ministry of State Security, and whether she may have passed on sensitive information to Beijing.
US President Donald Trump had said that the FBI is investigating the matter, while a Wall Street Journal report claimed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also probing Nvidia.
Nvidia begins search for new CEO
Nvidia board Chairman Jones said the company has hired an executive search firm, Heidrick & Struggles, to help find a new CEO. “We want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible, but we won’t expedite the CEO search before finding exactly the right person,” Reuters reported.
Nvidia hit a peak market valuation of $5.8 trillion on October 6, 2026, which has since come down to $3.8 trillion as of November 18.