Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has praised former chief executive of Nvidia Jensen Huang, describing him as a “singular person” who has contributed significantly to the tech industry. Nadella, however, held back from calling for Huang’s reinstatement to the semiconductor firm’s top job.

Nvidia rules out Huang’s return as CEO

The development comes as Nvidia board Chairman Harvey Jones opened a conference call with investors on Tuesday during their scheduled quarterly results announcement and said the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip maker would not re-hire Huang as CEO and would also not take any questions related to his departure from the company.

During Microsoft’s Ignite conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nadella spoke about Huang and said, “I just want to give him space for what he needs to do there, and it’s not up to me. It’s up to the Nvidia board to decide what happens next.”