Microsoft lays off 4,800 as AI investments reshape business

Microsoft layoffs see nearly 2.1 percent jobs cut as the company restructures its Xbox and commercial business to prioritise artificial intelligence investments.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 09:38 PM IST
Microsoft job cutShares of Microsoft plunged 1.5% in early trading. (Image Source: Reuters)
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Microsoft has announced to cut 2.1 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 4,800 jobs, as the company plans to restructure its Xbox and commercial business, joining a long list of tech companies in layoffs while shifting investments towards artificial intelligence (AI).

In the early trading session on Monday, Microsoft’s shares plunged 1.5 per cent, Reuters reported. In a memo to employees, the Chief People Officer, Amy Coleman, said AI was changing how work gets done by automating ⁠some routine tasks, adding that the layoffs were part of a broader effort to realign resources.

“I also want to be direct that the roles eliminated today are not being replaced by AI. At the same time, what  is  true is that ​AI is changing how work gets done,” Coleman added, Reuters reported.

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