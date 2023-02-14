What we know about the Michigan State University shooting suspect

Three people were killed and five others injured after a shooter opened fire at two locations on the Michigan State University campus late on Monday. After an hours-long manhunt, the suspect was reported dead by the police.

Police said that the suspect died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” His identity is being determined, but there is no longer an active shooter situation on campus. They added that they have no information on a possible motive for the shooting.

Here’s what we know of the suspect so far:

The Michigan State University police have described the suspect as a “short male with a mask, possibly Black”. It is believed that there was only one shooter involved and he was on foot. Police are active on the scene.

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Surveillance video stills shared by the MSU police show a person clad in a blue jean jacket, red shoes and a baseball cap walking up a flight of stairs, as he takes what appears to be a gun out of his pocket.

Michigan-based newspaper The Detroit News said that a police helicopter is circling the campus and several police departments were on the scene, including Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Meridian Township police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department.