Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
What we know about the Michigan State University shooting suspect

Surveillance video stills shared by the Michigan State University police show a person clad in a blue jean jacket, red shoes and a baseball cap walking up a flight of stairs.

This image from surveillance video shows a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan. (Courtesy of MSU Police and Public Safety via AP)
Three people were killed and five others injured after a shooter opened fire at two locations on the Michigan State University campus late on Monday. After an hours-long manhunt, the suspect was reported dead by the police.

Police said that the suspect died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” His identity is being determined, but there is no longer an active shooter situation on campus. They added that they have no information on a possible motive for the shooting.

Here’s what we know of the suspect so far:

The Michigan State University police have described the suspect as a “short male with a mask, possibly Black”. It is believed that there was only one shooter involved and he was on foot. Police are active on the scene.

Surveillance video stills shared by the MSU police show a person clad in a blue jean jacket, red shoes and a baseball cap walking up a flight of stairs, as he takes what appears to be a gun out of his pocket.

Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: 'Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie's help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
Michigan-based newspaper The Detroit News said that a police helicopter is circling the campus and several police departments were on the scene, including Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Meridian Township police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:33 IST
Two cops assaulted, robbed, and their uniforms torn by family of 6 in North Delhi

