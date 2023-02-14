Michigan State University shooting: 1 killed, many injured; shooter at large

At least one person was killed and many others injured in a shooting at the Michigan State University on Monday, reported US-based media. The suspect, who opened fire at more than five people, is thought to be at large.

Initial reports of the shooting came in at around 8.30 pm local time (7 am IST) after the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety issued a safety alert following reports of gunshots, as per a report in The Michigan Daily.

The shooter appears to have targeted two areas on the campus. At 7.10 am, it was reported that shots were heard near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus of the university. At 7.56 am, it was reported that shots were fired near IM East.

Multiple people were reported injured in an active shooting at multiple locations at Michigan State University on Monday night.

In light of the situation, all campus activities have been cancelled for the next 48 hours. Students have been asked not to go to the campus on Tuesday. Michigan State has about 50,000 students.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives less than a kilometer east of campus, told the Associated Press that he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.”It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

What we know of the suspect

The MSU police have described the suspect as a “short male with a mask, possibly Black,” wearing a jean jacket and a ball cap. It is believed that there is only one shooter involved and he is on foot. Police are active on the scene.

PICTURES: Michigan State Police suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.

“Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” it added.

Police added that the victims are being provided treatment, without giving exact numbers. “Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured,” MSU police said.