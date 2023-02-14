scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Michigan State University shooting: 1 killed, many injured; shooter at large

Initial reports of the shooting came in at around 8.30 pm local time (8 am IST) after the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety issued a safety alert.

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Michigan, as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Jakkar Aimery/Detroit News via AP)
Michigan State University shooting: 1 killed, many injured; shooter at large
At least one person was killed and many others injured in a shooting at the Michigan State University on Monday, reported US-based media. The suspect, who opened fire at more than five people, is thought to be at large.

Initial reports of the shooting came in at around 8.30 pm local time (7 am IST) after the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety issued a safety alert following reports of gunshots, as per a report in The Michigan Daily.

The shooter appears to have targeted two areas on the campus. At 7.10 am, it was reported that shots were heard near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus of the university. At 7.56 am, it was reported that shots were fired near IM East.

In light of the situation, all campus activities have been cancelled for the next 48 hours. Students have been asked not to go to the campus on Tuesday. Michigan State has about 50,000 students.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives less than a kilometer east of campus, told the Associated Press that he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.”It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

What we know of the suspect

The MSU police have described the suspect as a “short male with a mask, possibly Black,” wearing a jean jacket and a ball cap. It is believed that there is only one shooter involved and he is on foot. Police are active on the scene.

“Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” it added.

Police added that the victims are being provided treatment, without giving exact numbers. “Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured,” MSU police said.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 09:29 IST
Chennai News Live Updates: Actor and MNM leader Kamal Haasan to campaign for Congress candidate in Erode bypolls

