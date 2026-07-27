Michigan couple, six children found dead in burning home; murder-suicide suspected

A couple and their six children were found dead inside their burning home in Michigan on Friday, with authorities investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide.
The victims have been identified as “Mandy” Amanda Karolkiewicz, 39, her husband Kristopher “Kris” Karolkiewicz, 47, and their six children, aged between 5 and 15. Their identities were confirmed by family members, including Mandy’s stepfather, Steve Lawwill, The Independent reported.
Firefighters discover all eight victims
Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from the Grand Haven Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at around 11:40 am local time. After entering the home, firefighters found all eight family members dead, report stated.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Captain Jacob Sparks said some of the victims had gunshot wounds. He said investigators are still determining the causes of death and are awaiting autopsy results.
Investigators gather outside the Michigan home where a family of eight was found dead. (AP Photo)
Authorities described the fire as “suspicious” and are investigating whether it was intentionally set. Sheriff’s detectives are working with Michigan State Police arson investigators as the investigation continues.
Authorities probe possible murder-suicide
Police are treating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide. Sparks described the scene as “complicated” and “complex,” adding that authorities believe everyone involved was inside the residence and are not searching for any outside suspects.
School district mourns beloved substitute teacher
Mandy Karolkiewicz worked as a substitute teacher in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools. Earlier this year, the district recognised her for going “above and beyond” for students, praising her empathy, patience and willingness to help.
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Following the tragedy, the school district announced it would provide grief support to students, staff. Superintendent Kristin Perkowski called the incident “a devastating loss for our community” and said the district’s “Buccaneer family grieves alongside all those impacted,” The Independent reported.
Family pays tribute as investigation continues
Mandy’s sister, Molly Cessna, confirmed the deaths in a Facebook post, writing that her family was “utterly shattered” and asking for prayers. Mandy’s stepfather and mother also shared a tribute, saying they were “so grateful for the joy they brought into our life” and that they were “just so shattered.”
The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities awaiting autopsy results before determining the exact causes and manner of death.
(This article was curated by Aditi Anand, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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