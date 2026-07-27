Michigan couple, six children found dead in burning home; murder-suicide suspected

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies outside the Michigan home where a family of eight was found dead. (AP Photo)

A couple and their six children were found dead inside their burning home in Michigan on Friday, with authorities investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide.

The victims have been identified as “Mandy” Amanda Karolkiewicz, 39, her husband Kristopher “Kris” Karolkiewicz, 47, and their six children, aged between 5 and 15. Their identities were confirmed by family members, including Mandy’s stepfather, Steve Lawwill, The Independent reported.

Firefighters discover all eight victims

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from the Grand Haven Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at around 11:40 am local time. After entering the home, firefighters found all eight family members dead, report stated.