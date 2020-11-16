‘Answer is no’: Michelle Obama didn’t want Barack to run for President

Michelle Obama invited Barack as her The couple has always been respectful and loving towards each other. (Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

In his much anticipated presidential memoir ‘In A Promised Land’, former US President Barack Obama revealed that he ran for the White House in 2008 against the wishes of his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama. Recalling Michelle’s opposition to his presidential bid, Obama quotes his wife as saying, “The answer is no, I do not want you running for president. God, Barack, when is it going to be enough?”

In an interview with CBS, Obama terms his wife’s concerns as “legitimate” due to the impact of his job on their family life. Obama stated that his previous bids for the US Congress as well as the state senate had already taken a lot of his time. “We got two young kids and Michelle still working” Obama said, highlighting that the toll a presidency takes on families is real.

Obama said he found asking himself “how much of this was just megalomania.” But overtime, he says, “Michelle made a conclusion that she shouldn’t stand in the way” and “begrudgingly” supported him throughout his journey. For his wife’s support, Obama says, he has been extremely grateful.

Barack Obama’s book will follow Michelle Obama’s Becoming(2018) which turned out to be a highly acclaimed memoir globally.

Obama’s 768-page book is set to hit shelves worldwide on Tuesday. The book is the first of two volumes covering the former president’s time in the White House from 2009 to 2017. The first volume ends in 2011 with the encounter of Osama Bin Laden by the United States and the second volume will likely cover the rest of his presidency and his life beyond.

After authoring two bestselling books — The Audacity of Hope and Dreams From My Father — this is set to be Obama’s third book. The book comes at a time in the middle of a chaotic US Election season in which President Donald Trump is refusing to accept the results and concede power.

