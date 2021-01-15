scorecardresearch
Friday, January 15, 2021
Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book

The House impeached Trump earlier this week on a single charge, incitement of insurrection, over his role in last week's bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol.

By: AP | New York | January 15, 2021 1:26:19 pm
donald trump latest news, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, donald trump impeachment, US Capitol siege, us capitol structure, donald trump impeachment book, political books in us, world news, indian expressMichael Cohen, the former attorney for President Donald Trump. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times)

A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trump’s second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Skyhorse Publishing announced that “The Second Impeachment Report: Materials in Support of H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for High Crimes and Misdemeanours by the US House Committee on the Judiciary” will come out February 9.

Explained |Trump has been impeached a second time. What happens next?

Publishers do not require permission to release Congressional reports as books because they are not copyrighted.

Trump also was impeached a year ago for pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate President-elect Joe Biden. The Senate voted to acquit him.

Cohen already has written a book about his falling out with Trump, the bestselling “Disloyal.” In his foreword to the new book, he writes, “We should never have to call Donald Trump ‘Mr. President’ again after January 20, 2021.”

