Michael Avenatti is found guilty of stealing from Stormy Daniels

Written by Colin Moynihan

Four years ago, Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti presented a united front against President Donald Trump.

Daniels, a pornographic film actor, said she had been paid $130,000 just before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier. Her lawyer, Avenatti, filed a lawsuit in 2018 saying that a nondisclosure agreement accompanying the payment was void because Trump had not signed it.

But even as he condemned “thuggish behavior” aimed at Daniels by “people in power,” Avenatti was stealing from her, a jury in Manhattan found Friday.

After deliberations that stretched across three days and appeared at one point to be headed toward an impasse, jurors convicted Avenatti of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, agreeing with accusations that he used a bogus letter to trick Daniels’ literary agent into sending him almost $300,000 in publisher’s payments meant for her.

“I am very disappointed in the jury’s verdict,” Avenatti said as he left the courthouse. “I look forward to a full adjudication of all of the issues on appeal.”

Avenatti, who is scheduled to be sentenced May 24, faces a maximum prison term of 20 years on the wire fraud count and a mandatory two-year term on the aggravated identity theft count.

Jurors had indicated twice during their deliberations that they were struggling to reach agreement. Early Thursday, only about four hours after they began to deliberate, they sent a note to the judge, Jesse M. Furman, saying that they could not reach a consensus on the wire fraud charge. He encouraged them to keep trying.

On Friday morning, the jury said in a note that one panel member was refusing to “look at” evidence and was “acting on a feeling.” Furman again told the jurors to continue deliberating, directing them to “not be swayed by sympathy or emotion.” Their verdict came soon after.

The conviction, in US District Court, is the latest blow to Avenatti, a brash California lawyer who became well known while representing Daniels, appearing regularly on television and hurling gibes at Trump on Twitter.

For a time, Daniels and Avenatti were stars in what was sometimes called “the resistance” to Trump’s presidency and policies. Some people believed the two could bring down Trump, who denied Daniels’ allegations.

Seizing on her widening renown, Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, signed an $800,000 contract to write a book, “Full Disclosure,” for St. Martin’s Press. Avenatti flirted briefly with the idea of running for president. But their alliance dissolved amid acrimony in early 2019 after Daniels accused Avenatti of stealing.

Since then, Avenatti has been a criminal defendant in several cases. He was convicted in 2020 of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike. A lawyer representing him in that case later filed a notice of appeal.

In a separate case, Avenatti was accused of stealing millions of dollars from five clients, including a paraplegic man who won a $4 million settlement from Los Angeles County, and of lying about his business and income. That case resulted in a mistrial last year after a judge ruled that prosecutors had withheld financial data from the defense.

If that outcome led Avenatti to believe he could salvage his reputation as a populist lawyer who helped underdogs, his conviction in the case involving Daniels would appear to all but extinguish that prospect.

“The defendant was a lawyer who stole from his own client,” a prosecutor, Robert Sobelman, told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday. “She thought he was her advocate, but he betrayed her and he told lies to try to cover it all up.”

During his own closing argument, Avenatti, who represented himself at the trial, told the jury that there was insufficient evidence to prove he had intended “to defraud” or “to harm” Daniels.

“It is the government’s burden, it is their obligation, to show you that I possessed fraudulent intent and lacked good faith,” Avenatti said, adding: “They have not done that.”

He concluded with an unusual declaration: “Ladies and gentlemen, the case that the government is attempting to feed you has a giant cockroach in the middle of the plate. Would you eat that dish, or would you send it back?”

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Avenatti had emailed a letter bearing what purported to be Daniels’ signature to her literary agency, Janklow & Nesbit Associates, directing that payments from St. Martin’s be sent to a bank account controlled by Avenatti.

Prosecutors said Avenatti spent the money on his law firm’s payroll, plane tickets, restaurants and a monthly lease payment of about $3,900 for a Ferrari. Although he eventually sent Daniels about half of the money he received, prosecutors added, she never got the rest.

Daniels testified that she had not given Avenatti permission to take any of her payments from St. Martin’s. And she said he had repeatedly lied to her as she asked for his help in obtaining what she believed was money the publisher owed her.

Dozens of text messages between the two were displayed on a courtroom screen. They showed Avenatti promising to help Daniels and at one point saying he was “threatening litigation” against St. Martin’s.

His scheme came to light in February 2019, after Daniels spoke with people at her literary agency and publisher. Three months later, Avenatti was indicted.

Several times during the trial, Avenatti brought up an “attorney-client fee contract” between him and Daniels that said he would provide legal services for $100. The contract also said that if he helped Daniels “finalize” a book deal, he would be entitled to “a reasonable percentage” of the proceeds; the figure that was “to be agreed upon between clients and attorney.” Daniels testified that no such agreement had been reached.

Still, Avenatti told Furman that he was planning a defense based on the premise that he could not be convicted of stealing from Daniels because he genuinely believed their agreement gave him a just claim to some of the $800,000 from St. Martin’s.

Although Avenatti had contemplated presenting as many as a half-dozen witnesses in addition to testifying himself, he rested his case without calling any.

During his closing argument, he floated the idea that he had deserved money from Daniels.

He pointed to thousands of hours of legal work he said he had done on her behalf and what he described as hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs “advanced” to her by his firm, including payments to arrange 24-hour security for her.

Avenatti also told jurors that he had been “instrumental” in helping to secure the book contract, suggesting that Daniels’ story had been of interest to St. Martin’s in part because of her legal fight with Trump, “the most powerful person on the planet.”

“I agreed to take on that fight for Ms. Daniels,” Avenatti said. “But I didn’t agree to do it for free.”