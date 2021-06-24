scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Huge emergency operation under way after building collapse in Miami

While there were no confirmed reports of death or injury so far, an image posted on Miami Beach Police's Twitter account showed a tangle of rubble with debris spilling down from what was left of the balconies of the building in the darkness.

By: Reuters |
June 24, 2021 3:22:43 pm
The reason for the collapse is unknown. (Twitter/MiamiBeachPD)

More than 80 fire and rescue units were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said in a tweet early Thursday.

“MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting,” the police said.

The reason for the collapse is unknown.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments,” the department said.

