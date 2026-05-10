11 injured, taken to hospitals after boat explosion near Miami 

About a dozen people were hospitalized after a boat exploded near Miami. (Representational/File Photo)

About a dozen people were taken to hospitals with injuries after emergency officials responded to a boat explosion near Miami, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue agency said.

A charter boat was in Biscayne Bay, near Haulover Sandbar, when an explosion occurred on board Saturday, injuring the passengers, according to preliminary information provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.