Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

MH17 verdicts: 2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders

One Russian was acquitted for lack of evidence.

FILE - Judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military Airbase, southern Netherlands, on May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

A Dutch court has convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine.

One Russian was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said that evidence presented by prosecutors at a trial that lasted more than two years proved that the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was brought down by a Buk missile fired by pro-Moscow Ukrainian rebels on July 17, 2014.

None of the defendants appeared for the trial that began in March 2020 and if they are convicted, it’s unlikely they will serve any sentence anytime soon.

Prosecutors had sought life sentences for all four.

Prosecutors and the suspects have two weeks to file an appeal.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:09:44 pm
