Mexican president speaks with Joe biden by phone

Mexican President Andros Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andros Manuel Lopez Obrador said he spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden by phone Saturday, five days after he sent a tardy and somewhat chilly letter of congratulations to Biden.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to work together for the good of our peoples and our countries,” Lopez Obrador wrote in his social media accounts.

Lopez Obrador and Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, finally congratulated Biden only after the Electoral College vote confirmed his victory.

The two were the last major Latin American leaders to send congratulations. Both Lopez Obrador and Bolsonaro were seen as friendly to President Donald Trump.

The Mexican president has stressed that maintaining good relations with the United States Mexico’s northern neighbour and by far its top trading partner is one of his top priorities.

Lopez Obrador said he intentionally waited until the Electoral College vote before writing to Biden. The brief letter contained an implicit warning against getting involved in Mexico’s internal affairs.

