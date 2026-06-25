Car hits crowd celebrating Mexico’s FIFA world cup win, several injured

Cabo San Lucas car crash left at least 17 people injured after a vehicle struck football fans celebrating Mexico's win over Czechia.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 07:38 PM IST
mexico fifa car crashThe driver of the car, who remains unidentified, ploughed through the crowd of people wearing Mexico's national football team shirts. (Photo: X/ @AZ_Intel_/ enhanced through AI)
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At least 17 people were injured after a car struck football fans gathered in the famous tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas, who were celebrating Mexico’s FIFA World Cup victory over Czechia late on Wednesday (local time).

The driver of the car, who remains unidentified, ploughed through the crowd of people wearing Mexico’s national football team shirts. Several videos posted on social media showed a black car surrounded by a crowd of people, which then accelerated, throwing people into the air and crashing into billboards.

Informing about the incident, Los Cabos’ Acting Mayor Jose Manuel Larumbe said, “I would ‌like ⁠to express our deepest solidarity with the people affected and their families following the unfortunate events that occurred tonight,” while promising to keep the public informed about the ongoing probe into the case, Reuters reported.

 

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