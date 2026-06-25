Car hits crowd celebrating Mexico’s FIFA world cup win, several injured

At least 17 people were injured after a car struck football fans gathered in the famous tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas, who were celebrating Mexico’s FIFA World Cup victory over Czechia late on Wednesday (local time).

The driver of the car, who remains unidentified, ploughed through the crowd of people wearing Mexico’s national football team shirts. Several videos posted on social media showed a black car surrounded by a crowd of people, which then accelerated, throwing people into the air and crashing into billboards.

🇲🇽 World Cup celebrations in Mexico have now been marred by a second vehicle-crowd incident. In Cabo San Lucas, at least 17 people were injured after a driver literally drove into fans. Writer: Monica https://t.co/BV5GGJa0eg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 25, 2026

Informing about the incident, Los Cabos’ Acting Mayor Jose Manuel Larumbe said, “I would ‌like ⁠to express our deepest solidarity with the people affected and their families following the unfortunate events that occurred tonight,” while promising to keep the public informed about the ongoing probe into the case, Reuters reported.