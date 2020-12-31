scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Mexico says approval of AstraZeneca vaccine ‘imminent’ after UK go-ahead

Mexico is helping to produce AstraZeneca's vaccine and has agreements to receive doses from March.

By: Reuters | Mexico City | December 31, 2020 11:03:26 am
Mexico covid cases, Mexico AstraZeneca vaccine, andres manuel lopez obrador, mexico, oxford university, astrazeneca, britain, coronavirus, covid-19, pandemic, covid-19 vaccine, coronavirus vaccineVials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration. (Reuters)

Mexico’s government on Wednesday hailed Britain’s approval of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and said that Mexican authorities were also close to authorizing its deployment.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference that news of the British approval of the vaccine was very “reassuring.”

Mexico is helping to produce AstraZeneca’s vaccine and has agreements to receive doses from March.Later, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that Mexican authorization of the vaccine was “imminent.”

