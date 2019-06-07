Toggle Menu
Mexico offers to send national guard to southern border to stem migration: Report

Mexico has sent a delegation of officials to Washington to try to avert U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose import tariffs on Mexican goods if the country does not do more to halt the flow of migrants to the United States.

Mexico has offered to send up to 6,000 members of its national guard to secure its southern border with Guatemala in order to contain migrant flows (Meredith Kohut/The New York Times)

In talks with the United States, Mexico has offered to send up to 6,000 members of its national guard to secure its southern border with Guatemala in order to contain migrant flows, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Mexico has sent a delegation of officials to Washington to try to avert US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose import tariffs on Mexican goods if the country does not do more to halt the flow of migrants to the United States.

During the talks, the United States proposed deporting undocumented Guatemalan migrants to Mexico as part of a deal, but there has been no agreement on this point, according to a Mexican source familiar with the process.

