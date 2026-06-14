Mexico mayor shot dead in Oaxaca weeks after he sought police protection

Mexican authorities are investigating the killing of a mayor in San Miguel Amatitlán, in the southern state of Oaxaca, in the country’s latest case of political violence, AP reported on Saturday.

Joel Bravo Martínez was shot dead on Saturday, weeks after he said he feared for his life and asked the state government for protection, according to a statement from his party, the National Action Party (PAN).

The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said it activated its protocol for investigating high-impact crimes as soon as it learned of the killing, according to AP. Mexico’s federal Security Cabinet said it was working with state authorities to find those responsible and had sent additional security personnel to the area. “There will not be impunity,” the Cabinet said in a post on X.

Local politicians in Mexico are frequently targeted by political and organised crime violence.

The killing comes as Mexico tries to project an image of safety and modernity while co-hosting the football World Cup with the United States and Canada, according to AP. President Claudia Sheinbaum has told visitors the country has a security plan for the tournament, including training for officials, planning exercises, early-warning systems, and security measures around stadiums, airports, roads and hotels.

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Alejandro Moreno, head of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which governed Mexico for decades, said the Sheinbaum government has failed to protect local politicians. He said on X that the killing of every mayor is an attack on democratic institutions and on communities’ right to live in peace, according to AP.

Ha descansado. Después de su gran pérdida, sólo dolor le quedaba. Que descanse en paz un hombre decente. https://t.co/lkvB2P2lOq — Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez Moreno (@madrugonazo) June 13, 2026

In November, the killing of Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, mayor of Uruapan in Michoacán state, drew attention to the risks faced by local officials who confront cartels and criminal groups.