Mexico mayor shot dead in Oaxaca weeks after he sought police protection

The killing comes as Mexico tries to project an image of safety and modernity while co-hosting the football World Cup with the United States and Canada.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 14, 2026 06:39 AM IST First published on: Jun 14, 2026 at 06:39 AM IST
Mexico Mayor shot deadMexican authorities investigate homicide of mayor in Oaxaca state Mexico. (File Photo)

Mexican authorities are investigating the killing of a mayor in San Miguel Amatitlán, in the southern state of Oaxaca, in the country’s latest case of political violence, AP reported on Saturday.

Joel Bravo Martínez was shot dead on Saturday, weeks after he said he feared for his life and asked the state government for protection, according to a statement from his party, the National Action Party (PAN).

The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said it activated its protocol for investigating high-impact crimes as soon as it learned of the killing, according to AP. Mexico’s federal Security Cabinet said it was working with state authorities to find those responsible and had sent additional security personnel to the area. “There will not be impunity,” the Cabinet said in a post on X.

Local politicians in Mexico are frequently targeted by political and organised crime violence.

The killing comes as Mexico tries to project an image of safety and modernity while co-hosting the football World Cup with the United States and Canada, according to AP. President Claudia Sheinbaum has told visitors the country has a security plan for the tournament, including training for officials, planning exercises, early-warning systems, and security measures around stadiums, airports, roads and hotels.

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Alejandro Moreno, head of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which governed Mexico for decades, said the Sheinbaum government has failed to protect local politicians. He said on X that the killing of every mayor is an attack on democratic institutions and on communities’ right to live in peace, according to AP.

In November, the killing of Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, mayor of Uruapan in Michoacán state, drew attention to the risks faced by local officials who confront cartels and criminal groups.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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