Mexico may consider US ‘safe third country’ demand after 45 days

Mexico had resisted US demands to become a safe third country, which would oblige migrants to seek asylum in Mexico if they passed through the country on the way to the United States.

Ebrard said Mexico had agreed to consider a change in its legislation during talks with US officials last week to avert the threat of US tariffs on Mexican goods. (REUTERS)

Mexico’s government will consider legislation to accommodate the US demands to make Mexico a so-called safe third country for asylum seekers if it cannot stem migration flows in 45 days, Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard said Mexico had agreed to consider a change in its legislation during talks with US officials last week to avert the threat of US tariffs on Mexican goods. Mexico had resisted US demands to become a safe third country, which would oblige migrants to seek asylum in Mexico if they passed through the country on the way to the United States.

