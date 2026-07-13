Mexico highway accident: 9 killed, 10 injured including 4 Americans

A tractor-trailer triggered a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Mexico's Jalisco state that killed nine people. (Photo: X/@mexicotimes)

A tractor-trailer triggered a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Mexico’s Jalisco state that killed nine people and injured roughly ten others, including four US citizens, according to a Reuters report citing the state’s Civil Protection agency on Sunday.

Two children were among the fatalities. Two National Guard members were also hurt in the crash and were listed in serious condition after being taken to Magdalena Hospital in Guadalajara.