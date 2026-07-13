Mexico highway accident: 9 killed, 10 injured including 4 Americans

A tractor-trailer triggered a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Mexico’s Jalisco state that killed nine people and injured roughly ten others, including four US citizens, according to a Reuters report citing the state’s Civil Protection agency on Sunday.
Two children were among the fatalities. Two National Guard members were also hurt in the crash and were listed in serious condition after being taken to Magdalena Hospital in Guadalajara.
Social media footage from local news outlets, cited by Reuters, showed multiple vehicles engulfed in flames along the highway connecting Guadalajara and Tepic.
#Now #Mexico— The Mexico Times (@mexicotimes) July 12, 2026
18-wheeler strikes roadworkers on #Guadalajara #Jalisco – #Tepic #Nayarit hwy, 2km before #PlanDeBarrancas tollbooth, in #Hostotipaquillo #Jalisco: 18 dead, 6 injured & many vehicles in flames. #NationalGuard & #CivilProtection from #Magdalena #Jalisco responding. pic.twitter.com/Yj8hyDU5cc
Jalisco’s Civil Protection agency said the four American patients were in minor condition and were taken by private ambulance to Arboledas Hospital in Guadalajara, Reuters reported.