Mexico highway accident: 9 killed, 10 injured including 4 Americans

A tractor-trailer caused a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Jalisco, Mexico, killing nine people and injuring around ten others, including four US citizens, Civil Protection officials said Sunday.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 13, 2026 05:48 AM IST First published on: Jul 13, 2026 at 05:46 AM IST
Mexico accidentA tractor-trailer triggered a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Mexico's Jalisco state that killed nine people. (Photo: X/@mexicotimes)

A tractor-trailer triggered a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Mexico’s Jalisco state that killed nine people and injured roughly ten others, including four US citizens, according to a Reuters report citing the state’s Civil Protection agency on Sunday.

Two children were among the fatalities. Two National Guard members were also hurt in the crash and were listed in serious condition after being taken to Magdalena Hospital in Guadalajara.

Social media footage from local news outlets, cited by Reuters, showed multiple vehicles engulfed in flames along the highway connecting Guadalajara and Tepic.

Jalisco’s Civil Protection agency said the four American patients were in minor condition and were taken by private ambulance to Arboledas Hospital in Guadalajara, Reuters reported.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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