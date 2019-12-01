Mexico gunfight near Texas border leaves over a dozen dead

Mexican state police clashed Saturday with a group of heavily armed gang members in the northern town of Villa Union, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the US border, local authorities said.

Four officers died and six were wounded in the hour-long confrontation in the state of Coahuila. At least 10 of the shooters were killed, Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme said.

The group reportedly entered the town of 3,000 inhabitants in a convoy of pickup trucks before storming local government buildings at around midday.

Speaking outside the bullet-ridden town mayor’s office, Governor Riquelme told reporters the state had acted “decisively” to repel the gunmen. He said they were members of the Cartel of the Northeast, which is from the neighboring state of Tamaulipas.

A number of municipal workers were missing, he added.