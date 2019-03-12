Toggle Menu
Mexico government restarts case of 43 disappeared studentshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/mexico-government-restarts-case-of-43-disappeared-students-5621844/

Mexico government restarts case of 43 disappeared students

A government investigation concluded the teachers' college students were taken by police in Iguala, handed over to drug cartel thugs and then burned at a dump.

Mexican President hails end to aloof politics, launches daily address
The inauguration of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights group comes after new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government set up a truth commission in January. (REUTERS)

The disappearance of 43 Mexican students at the hands of police in 2014 is entering a new phase with the launch of a group that will try to shed light on the still-murky case.

Monday’s inauguration of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights group comes after new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government set up a truth commission in January.

Deputy Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas said the experts will have access “without restrictions” to information on the case.

A government investigation concluded the teachers’ college students were taken by police in Iguala, handed over to drug cartel thugs and then burned at a dump.

Advertising

Outside experts have cast doubt on that theory, citing irregularities, a lack of forensic evidence and possible obstructions of justice at multiple levels of government.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 China official says West using Christianity to 'subvert' power
2 Pakistan assures US to deal 'firmly' with terrorists, says Trump's adviser John Bolton
3 Last chance? Theresa May wins Brexit assurances from EU before today's crucial vote