scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Watch: Fuel truck crash next to railway line sparks huge fire in Mexico

Video footage of the fire on social media showed a cargo train hurtling through the flames after the accident in the city of Aguascalientes.

mexicoThis screengrab from a video shared by @azucenau on Twitter shows a stunned driver retreating from his car holding children close.

A huge blaze erupted in central Mexico on Thursday when a fuel tanker truck crashed into an overpass by a rail line, scorching homes, engulfing the area in thick smoke and leading to a mass evacuation, but there were no fatalities, authorities said.

Video footage of the fire on social media showed a cargo train hurtling through the flames after the accident in the city of Aguascalientes, as stunned drivers at the scene retreated from their cars holding children close.

Aguascalientes fire chief Miguel Murillo said between 800 and 1,000 people were evacuated after the tanker collided with the overpass and set fire to a nearby residential area.

Twelve people had been rescued from houses and no one was injured, Murillo said, although one person had suffered minor effects from smoke inhalation.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...

Local media initially reported that the fuel truck had hit a train.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:53:42 am
Next Story

Woman’s body found hanging at Dadumajra Colony house

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement