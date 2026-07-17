7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Mexico’s Chiapas coast, tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning and sending tremors across parts of Guatemala and El Salvador.

Authorities did not immediately report any damage following the earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred near the Mexican town of Puerto Madero at a shallow depth of 10 kilometre (6 mile).

Following the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning System issued an alert stating that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along coastlines located within 300 kilometre (186 mile) of the epicentre.

The tremor was strongly felt in Guatemala City, where buildings shook and some residents rushed out of their homes and onto the streets, according to a witness quoted by Reuters. Local media in Guatemala broadcast footage showing staff evacuating a government building as security protocols were put into effect.

Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo took to X and said, “The @ConredGuatemala (National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala) system is active and deploying plans in response to the 5.6 magnitude earthquake recorded with its epicenter in Quetzaltenango. So far, there are no fatalities, and we are monitoring the situation minute by minute. I call on the population to remain calm and to follow the recommendations for these cases.”

Officials continued to monitor the situation as authorities assessed the impact of the earthquake. (Photo: X/@ConredGuatemala) Officials continued to monitor the situation as authorities assessed the impact of the earthquake. (Photo: X/@ConredGuatemala)

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala asked people to remain calm and “follow the instructions of the authorities, and stay informed exclusively through official channels”.

The earthquake was also felt in El Salvador, another witness said, according to the Reuters report.

In the neighbouring Mexican state of Oaxaca, Governor Salomon Jara said on social media that the earthquake was experienced with moderate intensity in the state capital. He added that no serious damage had been reported immediately after the quake.

Officials continued to monitor the situation as authorities assessed the impact of the earthquake and the tsunami warning remained in effect for coastal areas near the epicentre.

(With agency inputs)