Tuesday, June 23, 2020
COVID19

Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, no word on damage yet

There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury, the Associated Press reported.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2020 10:32:45 pm
Mexico earthquake The US Geological Survey said that the quake was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale hit Mexico on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were not immediately reports of damage or injuries, the Associated Press reported.

The US Geological Survey said that the quake that hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.

The quake was also felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

(More details awaited)

