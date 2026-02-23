El Mencho killing: Flights cancelled, tourists trapped with roads blockade. What to do if you’re stranded in Mexico

The killing of El Mencho sparked widespread violence in Mexico as schools were cancelled in several Mexican states on Monday. (AI Generated Image)

Mexico’s most wanted cartel boss and head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was killed on Sunday in a Mexican military operation. The White House informed that the US provided intelligence support for the operation.

The killing of El Mencho sparked widespread violence in Mexico as schools were cancelled in several Mexican states on Monday and multiple local and foreign governments advised their citizens to stay inside, following the Mexican army’s killing of the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.