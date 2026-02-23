El Mencho killing: Flights cancelled, tourists trapped with roads blockade. What to do if you’re stranded in Mexico

Mexico’s most wanted cartel boss and head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was killed on Sunday in a Mexican military operation. The White House informed that the US provided intelligence support for the operation.
The killing of El Mencho sparked widespread violence in Mexico as schools were cancelled in several Mexican states on Monday and multiple local and foreign governments advised their citizens to stay inside, following the Mexican army’s killing of the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged for calm amid unrest in the country and the authorities announced on late Sunday that they have cleared most of the 250 cartel roadblocks across 20 states in the country.
The White House applauded the Mexican army for killing the cartel leader as Washington confirmed that it provided intelligence support to the operation.
If a person is currently stuck in the affected areas in Mexico, here is what the person can do according to the US State Department guidelines:
Though airports are operating normally, some domestic and international flights were cancelled in the western Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, CNN reported.
The US government has urged its citizens in several Mexican states, including popular tourist spots in Jalisco, Baja California and Quintana Roo to take shelter.
Passengers who arrived in Jalisco state’s capital and Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara, on Sunday night were told that the city’s international airport was operating with limited personnel because of the spread of violence.