Mexican man on US tourist visa killed after ICE-linked encounter in Florida

Coronilla’s death is one of four ICE-related deaths reported in less than a week. (File photo)

Written by Aditi Anand

Juan Jairo Coronilla Durán, a 28-year-old Mexican national, was killed on July 14 after an “encounter” with federal immigration officials, including those with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Florida.

According to The Guardian, citing a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson, federal officials approached Coronilla and a group of four men at a gas station on Tuesday morning. The group fled, and Coronilla ran into traffic, where he was struck and killed by a semi-truck.

The Guardian, citing the Miami Herald, reported that Coronilla, who was from the Mexican state of Guanajuato, had entered the US on a tourist visa three weeks before his death. He initially travelled to Atlanta to visit family and friends, before heading to Florida for vacation.