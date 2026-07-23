Mexican man on US tourist visa killed after ICE-linked encounter in Florida

Juan Jairo Coronilla Durán, a 28-year-old Mexican national, was killed on July 14 after an “encounter” with federal immigration officials, including those with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Florida.
According to The Guardian, citing a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson, federal officials approached Coronilla and a group of four men at a gas station on Tuesday morning. The group fled, and Coronilla ran into traffic, where he was struck and killed by a semi-truck.
The Guardian, citing the Miami Herald, reported that Coronilla, who was from the Mexican state of Guanajuato, had entered the US on a tourist visa three weeks before his death. He initially travelled to Atlanta to visit family and friends, before heading to Florida for vacation.
The Miami Herald also reported that Coronilla’s wife flew to the US last week to make arrangements after she had not heard from him. An immigrant rights group, Colectivo Árbol, said she learned about his death while watching the news before contacting the organisation for assistance. The group said Coronilla is survived by a seven-year-old son and a seven-month-old daughter.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not publicly identified Coronilla, but the Associated Press confirmed his identity with a Mexican government official.
Although the Florida Highway Patrol described the incident as an ICE operation, a Homeland Security source familiar with the case told The Guardian that Border Patrol agents were involved in the incident.
Coronilla’s death is one of four ICE-related deaths reported in less than a week. Two people — one in Texas and another in Maine — were shot and killed by ICE officers, while a fourth person died in ICE custody during a transfer to an immigration detention centre in Georgia. The incidents have renewed calls from members of the public and lawmakers to rein in ICE and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, as they carry out the Trump administration’s aggressive “mass deportation” campaign promise.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
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