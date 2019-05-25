Toggle Menu
Mexican Navy helicopter with 5 aboard crashes near fireshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/mexican-navy-helicopter-with-5-aboard-crashes-near-fires-5747662/

Mexican Navy helicopter with 5 aboard crashes near fires

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote in a Tweet that ``we hope with all our hearts that these five public servants are alive.''

forest fire, mexican navy helicopter crash, helicopter crash, Mi 17 helicopter crash
The Navy said rescuers were searching for the crew of the Russian-made MI-17 transport helicopter and it was not clear if any had survived. (Representational)

A Mexican Navy helicopter with five crew members aboard crashed Friday in a mountainous area while carrying water to help fight forest fires.

The Navy said rescuers were searching for the crew of the Russian-made MI-17 transport helicopter and it was not clear if any had survived.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote in a Tweet that “we hope with all our hearts that these five public servants are alive.”

The north-central state of Queretaro has been using helicopters to help fight a series of forest fires in the pine-covered mountains known as the Sierra Gorda. The chopper was carrying a 660 gallon (2,500 liter) helicopter bucket filled with water when it went down.

Advertising

The crash occurred in the township of Jalpan de la Sierra, located on a high mountain range that drops abruptly onto Mexico’s Gulf coast plain.

Mexico has suffered hundreds of brush, pasture and forest fires in recent weeks amid very hot, dry conditions.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 US arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Mike Pompeo
2 Iraqi protesters urge Baghdad to stay out of US-Iran showdown
3 US deploys more troops to Middle East, blames Iran for tanker attacks