Mexican drug lord ‘El Mencho’ was caught after trail led through romantic partner

Oseguera Cervantes attempted to flee with two bodyguards while heavily armed gunmen stayed back to stall the military advance.

Mexico’s most wanted drug lord, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, was tracked and killed after investigators followed one of his romantic partners, officials said, in what authorities described as a major intelligence breakthrough.

Oseguera Cervantes, the elusive leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, had evaded capture for years despite being a top target for both Mexican and US agencies.

How the romantic partner became the weak link

According to Mexican Defence Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla, military investigators zeroed in on a trusted associate connected to one of Oseguera Cervantes’ romantic partners. The associate escorted the woman to Tapalpa, in Jalisco, on Friday night where she met the cartel leader. Authorities said this movement provided the critical opening they had long been waiting for.