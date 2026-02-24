Mexican drug lord ‘El Mencho’ was caught after trail led through romantic partner

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mexico’s most wanted drug lord, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, was tracked and killed after investigators followed one of his romantic partners, officials said, in what authorities described as a major intelligence breakthrough.
Oseguera Cervantes, the elusive leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, had evaded capture for years despite being a top target for both Mexican and US agencies.
According to Mexican Defence Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla, military investigators zeroed in on a trusted associate connected to one of Oseguera Cervantes’ romantic partners. The associate escorted the woman to Tapalpa, in Jalisco, on Friday night where she met the cartel leader. Authorities said this movement provided the critical opening they had long been waiting for.
Officials monitored the meeting closely and once the the woman left the area the next morning, forces moved swiftly to act on the confirmed intelligence.
Mexican officials said “very important additional information” from US intelligence helped pinpoint Oseguera Cervantes’ exact location. With his presence confirmed, the Mexican Army and National Guard set up a ground cordon while six helicopters and special forces units were deployed across neighbouring states. The Mexican Air Force provided aerial reconnaissance to ensure he could not escape.
President Claudia Sheinbaum was kept informed of developments throughout the operation.
In the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, troops launched the operation after confirming his presence. During the confrontation, Oseguera Cervantes attempted to flee with two bodyguards while heavily armed gunmen stayed back to stall the military advance.
His killing marks one of the most significant blows to Mexican cartels since the recapture of former Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán a decade ago.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The US Supreme Court ruled against Trump's tariffs, but the refund process for importers is unclear. Justice Kavanaugh warns of a potential "mess" with billions at stake. Lawsuits from companies seeking refunds and concerns about a lengthy and complicated process, with small importers bearing the brunt. Over $175 billion in potential refunds, but Trump's lack of cooperation may hinder process.