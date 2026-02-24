Mexican drug lord ‘El Mencho’ was caught after trail led through romantic partner

His killing marks one of the most significant blows to Mexican cartels since the recapture of former Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán a decade ago.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 01:26 PM IST
MexicoOseguera Cervantes attempted to flee with two bodyguards while heavily armed gunmen stayed back to stall the military advance.
Mexico’s most wanted drug lord, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, was tracked and killed after investigators followed one of his romantic partners, officials said, in what authorities described as a major intelligence breakthrough.

Oseguera Cervantes, the elusive leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, had evaded capture for years despite being a top target for both Mexican and US agencies.

How the romantic partner became the weak link

According to Mexican Defence Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla, military investigators zeroed in on a trusted associate connected to one of Oseguera Cervantes’ romantic partners. The associate escorted the woman to Tapalpa, in Jalisco, on Friday night where she met the cartel leader. Authorities said this movement provided the critical opening they had long been waiting for.

Officials monitored the meeting closely and once the the woman left the area the next morning, forces moved swiftly to act on the confirmed intelligence.

Coordinated surveillance

Mexican officials said “very important additional information” from US intelligence helped pinpoint Oseguera Cervantes’ exact location. With his presence confirmed, the Mexican Army and National Guard set up a ground cordon while six helicopters and special forces units were deployed across neighbouring states. The Mexican Air Force provided aerial reconnaissance to ensure he could not escape.

President Claudia Sheinbaum was kept informed of developments throughout the operation.

In the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, troops launched the operation after confirming his presence. During the confrontation, Oseguera Cervantes attempted to flee with two bodyguards while heavily armed gunmen stayed back to stall the military advance.

His killing marks one of the most significant blows to Mexican cartels since the recapture of former Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán a decade ago.

