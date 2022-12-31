scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed for US

The skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, a statement from the National Guard said.

Four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil are detected by X-ray equipment during an inspection by the National Guard inside a package bound for the United States at a courier company located at the Queretaro Intercontinental airport, in Queretaro, Mexico in this photo distributed on December 30, 2022. Mexico's Guardia Nacional/Handout via REUTERS
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed for US
Four human skulls were discovered inside a package at a Mexican airport that was due to be sent by courier to the United States, local authorities said on Friday.

The skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, a statement from the National Guard said.

The package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan – one of the most violent parts of the country. (Reuters)

The package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan – one of the most violent parts of the country – and was destined for an address in Manning, South Carolina, it said.

The National Guard gave no further details on the age, identity or possible motive for the sending of the human remains.

The transfer of human remains requires a special permit from a competent health authority which was not obtained, it said.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 09:34 IST
Live Blog

