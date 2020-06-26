Denmark PM postpones her wedding for 3rd time to attend EU COVID-19 summit

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a video meeting with EU colleagues at Marienborg, north of Copenhagen, on Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP) Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a video meeting with EU colleagues at Marienborg, north of Copenhagen, on Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP)

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding for a third time to attend an upcoming European Union Summit, she announced in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The EU summit, which is slated to take place in Brussels on July 17-19, will be the first face-to-face meeting of the European Council leaders since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The council will be proposing possible recovery plans to cope with the economic and social repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and will also be working towards a new EU budget, AFP reported.

Sharing a picture with her fiancé Bo Tengberg on the photo-sharing platform, Frederiksen wrote, “I’m so looking forward to marrying this man. The Council meeting in Brussels has been convened exactly on the Saturday in July when we had planned our wedding. Damn. But, I have to do my job and protect Denmark’s interests.”

“I’m looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who is fortunately very patient),” her post further read. Their wedding was scheduled to take place on July 18. However, the couple originally planned to get married in the summer of 2019, BBC reported. They were forced to postpone the wedding due to Denmark’s general elections that year.

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University, Denmark has recorded over 12,836 cases of COVID-19 and 603 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the global pandemic.

