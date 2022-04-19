scorecardresearch
Meta appeals against ban in Russia for “extremist” activity – Interfax

Meta's Facebook and Instagram social networks have been blocked in Russia.

By: Reuters |
April 19, 2022 8:49:49 pm
Meta's WhatsApp messaging service was not affected by the March 21 Moscow court ruling.

Meta has filed an appeal against a Russian court ruling that banned it from operating in Russia on the grounds of “extremist activity”, the Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Meta’s Facebook and Instagram social networks have been blocked in Russia, but its WhatsApp messaging service was not affected by the March 21 Moscow court ruling.

