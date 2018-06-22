Melania Trump wears ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ jacket on visit to migrant children, courts controversy

First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

US First Lady Melania Trump, who earlier said that she “hates” to see families separated at the border, has come under fire for the choice of coat she wore on an unannounced visit to a migrant child center in Texas Thursday. She wore a green, hooded military jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?” on the back, both as she departed and returned to Washington.

When asked what message the First Lady intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said, “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

US President Donald Trump, later tweeted that the coat “refers to the fake news media.” “Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” he added.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Melania changed into a pale yellow jacket before she visited the children at the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center, which houses 55 migrant kids. The trip was intended to lend support to those children who remain separated from their parents, said Grisham. “She wanted to see everything for herself,” Grisham said.

Accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Melania Trump met with the executive director of the facility and other staff in a makeshift conference room where she was told the staff treated the 58 children housed there as if they were their own. The first lady asked that the children be reunited with their families “as quickly as possible.”

She visited three classrooms, each time asking the children where they came from, their ages, how long they’d been at the center and their favorite subjects. “Be kind and nice to each other, OK,” she said as she left one classroom and headed for another.

Today’s visit to #Texas to spend time with children & thank the many hardworking individuals helping to care for them was very meaningful. Thank you to @SecAzar @HHSGOV for traveling w me today & the care you are giving these children in such a difficult time. pic.twitter.com/P5orrJ4k6p — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 22, 2018

After she returned to the White House, the First Lady in a statement said that the visit had “impacted me greatly.” “Spending time with them reinforces the fact that these kids are in this situation as a direct result of adult actions,” she said. “It is my hope that Members of Congress will finally reach across the aisle and work together to solve this problem with common sense immigration reform that secures our borders and keeps families together.”

The visit comes a day after Trump signed an executive order halting the practice of separating these families. “My wife feels very strongly about it,” he told reporters after he signed the order.

