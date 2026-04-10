Melania Trump says she never had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

First lady Melania Trump on Thursday denied ever having a relationship with disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and said the claims about it are defaming her. “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” President Donald Trump’s wife said in ⁠a ​rare address from the White House.

She said she had never had a relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, with whom she said she had only a casual correspondence.

“I never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same ​parties ​as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping ⁠in social circles is common in New York City,” she said. “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein ‌or his accomplice, Maxwell.