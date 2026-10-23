How Melania Trump helped broker Oleshky ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine. White House reveals

Melania Trump has brokered a localised Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in Oleshky, with the truce set to begin on October 29 to facilitate humanitarian aid and civilian evacuations.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 23, 2026 09:25 PM IST First published on: Oct 23, 2026 at 09:19 PM IST
melania trump, russia ukraine ceasefireFirst lady Melania Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ File)

US First Lady Melania Trump has brokered a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the war-ravaged city of Oleshky, and the localised truce begins on October 29, the White House announced on Friday.

Melania Trump brokers localised Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

The development comes after the residents of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky reported a deepening food crisis. Moscow occupied the territory when it invaded Kyiv in February 2022, Reuters reported.

A White House statement read, “Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare ​a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway.” The statement added that First Lady Melania initiated the discussions and that she and a representative worked with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts directly to chart out the terms of the ceasefire.

Melania’s efforts to help children affected by war

Earlier this year, the First Lady hosted a UN Security Council meeting related to helping children in the conflict. Melania has also written personally to Russian President Vladimir Putin to work on reuniting children displaced by the war with their families. She is actively working to secure that Ukrainian children seized by Russia during the conflict be returned to their families, Reuters reported.

In a statement, Melania Trump said, “The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly ​residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water.”

How the Oleshky ceasefire will work

Meanwhile, Melania’s husband, US President Donald Trump, has been pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach an agreement with Putin.

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As per the terms, the truce will allow non-military teams from both Russia and Ukraine to visit residents in their respective homes and coordinate ‌transportation for ⁠those wishing to evacuate to either Moscow or Kyiv, with a US media outlet whose name is not revealed accompanying the teams in order to document the process, the first lady said.

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However, an American news organisation, Newsmax, stated that its cameras would be granted “exclusive access to document the effort.”

Oleshky’s dwindling population amid the war

Oleshky, which had a population of about 24,000 before the war broke out, has a remaining population of 1,700 to 2,000 people — primarily elderly residents, along with about 50 children. The city is located across ​the Dnipro River from ​Kherson.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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