‘Roller coaster of symptoms’: Melania Trump opens up about her struggle with Covid-19

First lady Melania Trump, pictured wearing a face mask at the presidential debate on Sept. 29 (Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

More than two weeks after US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, the country’s first lady has opened up about her struggle with the deadly infection, describing it as a “roller coaster of symptoms” that she treated naturally with healthy food and vitamins.

In a blog post shared on the White House’s official website, titled ‘My personal experience with Covid-19’, Melania revealed that her worst fears came true when her 14-year-old son Barron tested positive within days of his parents’ diagnosis.

“Luckily, he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together,” Melania wrote. “He has since tested negative.”

While President Trump has publicly spoken about his bout with Covid-19 since testing positive, this is the first time Melania has shared her experience. Unlike her husband who received a number of different drugs, the first lady said that she opted for a more “natural route”.

“I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food,” her blog post read. While her diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, Melania said that they seemed to have hit her all at once in the days that followed.

“I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time,” she wrote. “It was an unfamiliar feeling for me to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage our nation to stay healthy and safe.”

Melania also wrote that while recovering, she spent most of her time “reflecting” on her family and all the people across the United States who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus, which has infected hundreds of thousands “with no discrimination”.

Acknowledging that she had a whole team of caretakers, doctors and specialists treating her, the first lady said that she found herself feeling “even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere.”

She encouraged everyone to live the healthiest life they can by imbibing a balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins into their daily routine.

“For your complete well-being, compassion and humility are just as important in keeping our minds strong. For me personally, the most impactful part of my recovery was the opportunity to reflect on many things, family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are,” Melania said.

Several top officials in the Trump administration have tested positive in recent weeks, sparking a crisis in the White House just ahead of the November election day. Many have claimed that an event held in the White House’s Rose Garden last month, where Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his official pick for the Supreme Court, could be the root of the outbreak.

