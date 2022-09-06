scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Meghan Markle addresses youth summit on UK visit with Prince Harry

At the event, Meghan spoke of her self-doubt as “the girl from Suits” when she attended the same youth event in 2014 alongside world leaders and humanitarian activists.

meghan markle, prince harry, britainBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit, in Manchester, Britain, September 5, 2022. (Reuters)

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working royals two years ago.

Delivering a keynote speech to the One Young World summit on Monday, Meghan spoke of her self-doubt as “the girl from Suits” when she attended the same youth event in 2014 alongside world leaders and humanitarian activists.

The duchess, formerly known as Meghan Markle, was best known for her acting role in the TV drama “Suits” before she married Harry.

“I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table,” Meghan told about 2,000 young people gathered in Manchester, England. “I was so overwhelmed by this experience, I think I even saved my little paper place-marker with my name on it.”

“Just proof — proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was, I wasn’t sure that I belonged,” she said.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to the US in 2020. They were in the UK for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June, when the couple appeared briefly at a thanksgiving service.

They travelled to the Manchester event by train from London. Their next stop is Germany, where they will attend an event Tuesday counting down to the Invictus Games 2023, before returning to London where Harry will deliver a speech at a charity ceremony on Thursday.

