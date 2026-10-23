Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle ‘deeply distressed’ over child abuse allegations against father

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has said she is “deeply distressed” by allegations that her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., possessed child sexual abuse images, revealing that she had been informed of “troubling and disturbing” allegations against him in 2018.

Philippine authorities confirmed on Friday that they were investigating the matter after reports that Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., had allegedly discovered a collection of such images at their father’s former home in Cebu. Thomas Markle Sr., 82, has denied the allegations.

“Our Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC (online sexual abuse and exploitation of children) task force in Cebu is currently investigating the matter,” Philippine Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty told Reuters.

In a statement issued on Friday, Meghan said, “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

There are shock claims Meghan Markle’s father is being investigated over the alleged possession of child abuse material. Thomas Markle Senior is said to have hid the disturbing images at his home in the Philippines, before it was discovered by his son. https://t.co/mpwjhqyLyo — 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) October 23, 2026

She also disclosed that a letter containing allegations against her father had been sent to London’s Metropolitan Police Service and its Royalty and Specialist Protection unit in 2018. The letter was subsequently shared with her, and she said she had been assured that the allegations were being investigated.

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“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” Meghan said.

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,” she added.

MEGHAN MARKLE · THE 2018 LETTER AND THE NEW ALLEGATIONS Meghan Markle’s 2018 Letter About Father: Timeline of the Allegations and Investigation What is known, what has been alleged, and what remains unverified. INVESTIGATION ONGOING; ALLEGATIONS DENIED 2018 THE LETTER 2026 THE INVESTIGATION A letter to London police raised allegations about her father, Meghan says. A Philippine task force is now investigating. He denies the claims. MEGHAN’S STATEMENT THE SUN’S REPORT PHILIPPINE OFFICIALS DENIAL, VIA DAILY MAIL Timeline of key developments Labels show where each claim comes from. 2018 Letter sent to London police Meghan says a letter containing “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father was sent to the Metropolitan Police and its Royalty and Specialist Protection unit. She says she was later shown the letter and told the allegations were being investigated. MEGHAN’S STATEMENT 2025–2026 Thomas Markle lives in the Philippines He had lived in Cebu for some time. He is now believed to be back in the United States, Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said. REUTERS OCTOBER 2026 New claims reported The Sun reported that his son, Thomas Markle Jr., said he found alleged child sexual abuse images at his father’s former home and reported the matter to authorities. THE SUN’S REPORT OCTOBER 23, 2026 Investigation confirmed Philippine Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty told Reuters that the Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC task force in Cebu is investigating. Thomas Markle denied the allegations, calling them “sick lies”, the Daily Mail reported. PHILIPPINE OFFICIALS DENIAL, VIA DAILY MAIL OCTOBER 23, 2026 Meghan’s response Meghan said she was “deeply distressed”, and that keeping her father away from her children was done “to protect them”. MEGHAN’S STATEMENT Four questions Tap a question to open it. 1 What did Meghan reveal about 2018? MEGHAN’S STATEMENT “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.” She said it was later shared with her, made “troubling and disturbing allegations” against her father, and that she was assured “these were being investigated”. The Metropolitan Police said it was aware of reports that officers from its Royalty and Specialist Protection Command were involved in passing on a 2018 letter, and that it is “undertaking enquiries internally” to confirm this. Meghan’s statement, via CBS News and Reuters; Metropolitan Police, via Reuters 2 What are the new allegations? THE SUN’S REPORT Thomas Markle Jr. alleged that he discovered child sexual abuse images in storage boxes at his father’s former home in Cebu, and reported him to Philippine authorities. PHILIPPINE OFFICIALS Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the son gave police evidence, including a laptop. These are allegations. They have not been established in court. The Sun, via CBS News and Reuters; Reuters 3 What do authorities say? PHILIPPINE OFFICIALS The Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC task force in Cebu “is currently investigating the matter”, Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty told Reuters. Officials confirmed Thomas Markle is the subject. DENIAL, VIA DAILY MAIL Thomas Markle told the Daily Mail the allegations were untrue and called them “sick lies”. Public information does not establish that the allegations are proven. The investigation is ongoing. Reuters; CBS News; Daily Mail, via Reuters 4 Why did Meghan keep her children away from her father? MEGHAN’S STATEMENT Meghan said her distance from her father, and her decision to block his contact with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was “for one reason: to protect them”. She said her hope was that “justice will be fully served” and that “the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children”. This is Meghan’s stated reason. It is not an independent finding about the allegations. Meghan’s statement, via CBS News Sources: Reuters; CBS News. Claims from The Sun, Meghan’s statement and Thomas Markle’s denial to the Daily Mail are attributed where they appear. Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

What are the allegations against Thomas Markle?

British newspaper The Sun reported that Thomas Markle Jr. had discovered what he described as “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sexual abuse images while clearing out his father’s former home in Cebu, the Philippines.

According to the report, the material was found on computers and mobile phones kept in boxes at the property. Markle Jr. reportedly contacted Philippine police and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

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The allegations have not been established in court. Philippine authorities have confirmed an investigation into the matter, but have not publicly disclosed further details about its scope.

In comments to the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle Sr. strongly denied the allegations.

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” he was quoted as saying. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

He also described the accusations as “sick lies”, according to Reuters.

Meghan’s estrangement from her father

Meghan, 45, became estranged from her father in the run-up to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. Thomas Markle Sr., a retired television lighting and photography director, did not attend the ceremony, citing health problems.

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The estrangement subsequently became the subject of extensive media coverage, with reports examining the relationship between father and daughter and the reasons for their separation.

Meghan said the decision to keep her father away from her children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, was intended to protect them.

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” she said.

Thomas Markle Sr. had been living in the Philippines before returning to the United States for medical treatment following serious health problems, including a stroke and the amputation of his left leg.

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The Metropolitan Police and the FBI had not publicly provided further details about the reported allegations at the time of publication.

(With inputs from agencies)