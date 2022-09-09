Meghan and Harry’s children could now inherit royal title

Written by Jenny Gross

The queen’s death means that Prince Harry and Meghan’s children should become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — if the royal family sticks to convention.

The change in title, ordinarily an automatic right following the ascension of a new monarch was thrown into question after Meghan, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, said that the royal family had discussed changing the rules to deprive Archie of the princely title permanently. She said that the family had decided, while she was pregnant with Archie, not to grant him either the title of prince or the designation His Royal Highness and suggested that it was linked to their concerns about the color of the baby’s skin.

“I think even with that convention I’m talking about, while I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie,” she said in the interview.

Under rules established by King George V in 1917, the children and grandchildren of the monarch receive titles, but not the great-grandchildren. Since Archie and Lilibet are grandchildren of the new monarch, King Charles, they should now receive the titles of prince and princess.

A spokesperson for Harry, who is known as the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, did not respond to a request for comment; nor did Buckingham Palace. Charles has long favored a slimmed-down monarchy.

Meghan and Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, stopped using their most exclusive titles, “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness,” in 2020 after announcing they would no longer be working royals.