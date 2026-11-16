Alice Huang’s Megaspeed exit revealed: What company says about woman linked to China ‘spy’ plot

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Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed said Alice Huang, a former executive linked to an alleged Chinese espionage plot targeting former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left the company on August 30, 2025, and no longer holds a role there.
“Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” the company said in a statement.
“Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence,” it added.
The company said it conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and appointed external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation.
Alice Huang is now in Beijing, says report
Alice has reportedly returned to China, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter. She is at present living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, according to the report.
Her reasons for travelling to the Chinese capital, the timing of her arrival and her current activities remain unclear, the report added.
Alice’s whereabouts have become the subject of growing speculation following the Nvidia founder’s confession of having an extramarital affair and an ongoing investigation by the company’s board into allegations that she is a Chinese spy.
In a statement to The New York Times, Megaspeed earlier said that “current leadership” has taken the matter “extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations”.
On November 8, Jensen admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions.
“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” the former Nvidia CEO wrote in a message to employees, according to The Washington Post.
“I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it,” he wrote.