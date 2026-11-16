Alice Huang’s Megaspeed exit revealed: What company says about woman linked to China ‘spy’ plot

Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed said Alice Huang, a former executive linked to an alleged Chinese espionage plot targeting former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left the company on August 30, 2025, and no longer holds a role there.

“Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” the company said in a statement.

“Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence,” it added.

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Pavel Durov joked that CEOs who are not attracted to Asian women have fewer dating options when it comes to spy agencies (Credit: X/@vivilinsv) Pavel Durov joked that CEOs who are not attracted to Asian women have fewer dating options when it comes to spy agencies (Credit: X/@vivilinsv)

The company said it conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and appointed external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation.

Alice Huang is now in Beijing, says report

Alice has reportedly returned to China, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter. She is at present living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, according to the report.